Kim Sears makes first appearance at Wimbledon since pregnancy news The artist and her tennis champion husband Andy are expecting their second baby

Kim Sears looked radiant as she attended the first day of this year's Wimbledon tournament to cheer on her husband Andy Murray. All eyes were on the 29-year-old as she took her seat in the Player's Box at Centre Court, making her first high-profile appearance following the news that she is pregnant with Andy's second baby. Kim showed just a hint of a baby bump, wearing a floral printed maternity dress that featured an empire waist. She teamed the summery frock with a pastel pink trench coat, and wore her hair in her signature blow-dry.

Kim appeared to have left her daughter Sophia at home, while she watched her husband play in his first Wimbledon match of the year. The couple's pregnancy news was confirmed on Sunday, when Andy said: "We're both obviously very happy and looking forward to it."

While 16-month-old Sophia was not present at the match, the little girl has made courtside appearances before. At last year's Wimbledon, Kim took Sophia, then four months, to cheer on her dad at the championships. And when she was just six weeks old, Sophia also travelled to the US where Andy was playing at the Miami Open.

The world No. 1 tennis champ has previously admitted that he's unsure whether Sophia will follow in his sporty footsteps, telling Eurosport: "I think she kind of recognises me when I'm on the TV. I have a video on my phone where I have a little mini racket which I tried to give to her and she literally grabbed it, kind of looked at it and just walked over and put it straight in the bin. So I'm not sure she's going to be into it so much. But it's great my family's here."

The Duchess of Cambridge and Dominic Cooper were among the spectators

On Monday, Andy played Russia's Alexander Bublik on Centre Court. Famous spectators included the Duchess of Cambridge, who was attending Wimbledon for the first time as patron of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club – a patronage she took over from the Queen last year. Kate, 35, was pictured kissing the Duke of Kent as she took her seat, while actor Dominic Cooper sat directly behind her.