Jamie Oliver’s baby boy River takes his first steps – see the adorable photo! The chef shared the rare video of his son on social media

Jamie Oliver was a proud dad on Saturday as he filmed his wife Jools helping their son River take his first steps. The chef posted the adorable video of his ten-month-old baby boy on his Instagram stories. In the clip, mum-of-five Jools is seen holding little River’s hands before she lets go and the tot takes a few steps on his own, before tumbling cutely to the ground. Dressed in a sweet yellow tunic, River is a real cutey-pie in the video and makes several attempts at walking to his dad.

Little River learning to walk with mum and dad

Jamie can be heard telling River excitedly: “So apparently you can walk… you can walk!” before sweet River falls over. “Come on man, walk! Yes, yes, yes, ah!” he says as River takes another tumble. “Come on man, you can do this, you can do this!” he says encouragingly. The famous chef captioned the charming video “Nearly there” in reference to River nearly walking.

Jamie’s wife Jools also shared a sweet photograph of River on Saturday. In the picture, her son is smiling from ear-to-ear as he wears a hand-me-down outfit. Jools wrote: “This little romper was once mine and my sisters almost 46 years old! Just need to tighten the elastic on the little legs and hopefully it will be passed down to our grandchildren [heart emoji] I feel a bit of inspiration coming on for LIttle Bird xxx.”

This little romper was once mine and my sisters almost 46 years old! Just need to tighten the elastic on the little legs and hopefully it will be passed down to our grandchildren 💛 I feel a bit of inspiration coming on for LIttle Bird 😊 xxx A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on Jul 7, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Jools’ followers loved the snap, with one writing: “He looks adorable - how wonderful to have something to hand me down from the past.” While another fan told the famous mum: “Gosh you guys make beautiful children. He is divine!” There was encouragement for Jools to design her own romper, with fan saying: “The baby clothing market seriously needs more rompers! How did we ever move away from them!”

17 years 💘 A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on Jun 24, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

Only recently, Jamie, 42, and Jools, 42, celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary together. Jamie paid tribute to his partner by sharing a snapshot from their wedding day. He said: "Happy 17th wedding anniversary to my darling wife @joolsoliver thank you for everything you are the best!!! Love you babe Jx5x go look in the bread bin there a present for you." In Jools' snap, the chef can be seen kissing his smiling bride tenderly on the forehead. She simply captioned it as "17 years".