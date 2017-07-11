Cristiano Ronaldo's mum shares gorgeous new photo with footballer's twins Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro posted the cute picture on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo's mum is one proud grandmother! Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro has shared the cutest picture of her new grandchildren – Cristiano's baby twins – on Instagram. Writing in her native Portuguese, she posted: "Spending time with my most recent grandchildren." The adorable family portrait showed the trio on holiday in Ibiza, with Maria cradling a sleeping baby in each arm.

The Real Madrid football player is currently adjusting to life as a dad-of-three. He has been enjoying some family time on the Spanish island with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, who is rumoured to be pregnant, his newborn twins and his seven-year-old mini-me son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Cristiano's proud mum posed with her new grandchildren

Last month, Cristiano confirmed that he had welcomed twins. The 32-year-old posted a cute snap posing with his two children and wrote: "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life." While no names have been revealed, it has been rumoured that the father-of-three has chosen to name his twins Mateo and Eva.

The footballer, who welcomed the twins via a surrogate, also confirmed the happy news on Facebook, revealing that he was leaving the Confederations Cup following Portugal's semi-final exit to be with his newborn children. He wrote: "I was with the national team, giving my everything as always, despite knowing my children had been born." He added: "I am very happy to finally be able to be with my children for the first time."

Cristiano is enjoying a holiday in Ibiza with his girlfriend

Elsewhere, Cristiano and his model girlfriend appear to be more loved-up than ever, having been inseparable over the past few weeks. The sports star met Georgina almost a year ago at a Dolce & Gabbana party in Madrid. News of their relationship went public in November when they were spotted together at Disneyland Paris, where the Real Madrid star tried to go incognito in a baseball cap and sunglasses. Georgina then supported Cristiano at the FIFA Football Awards in January, posing for photos with the sportsman and his eldest son Cristiano Jr.