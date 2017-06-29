Cristiano Ronaldo introduces his twins in sweet Instagram snap The footballer welcomed the twins via a surrogate

Cristiano Ronaldo is a proud dad of three. The Real Madrid football star confirmed on Wednesday that he had welcomed twins, and the following day the Portuguese star introduced "the two new loves of my life" in an adorable Instagram post.

In the cute snap, the star can be seen posing with his two new children, a boy and a girl, each peacefully sleeping on one arm whilst their dad proudly looks one with a smile on his face.

"So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤," read the caption on the photo, which was liked by nearly two million fans within the first hour.

While no names have been revealed, it has been rumoured that the footballer has chosen to name his twins Mateo and Eva.

Cristiano Ronaldo posing with his twins

The star, who welcomed the twins via a surrogate, confirmed the happy news on Facebook, revealing that he was leaving the Confederations Cup following Portugal's semi-final exit to be with his newborn children. He wrote: "I was with the national team, giving my everything as always, despite knowing my children had been born.

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sporting objective we wanted, but I am sure we will continue to make the Portuguese people happy. The President of the Portuguese Football Federation and the national team manager were considerate towards me, and that is something which I will never forget. I am very happy to finally be able to be with my children for the first time."

An official statement read: "The President of the Portuguese Football Association and the manager were informed before the Confederations Cup that the national captain Cristiano Ronaldo had become a father. The player, despite knowing about the birth of his children, decided to stay with the national team, which is a gesture we want to highlight. The President of the Portuguese Football Association and the manager understand that, having failed to win the Confederations Cup, we had to release the payer so he could finally go and meet his children."