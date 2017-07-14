Ayda Field and Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy has fun in the sun in adorable holiday snap - take a look! The sweet four-year-old was captured on camera by her doting mum Ayda

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are the proud parents of two beautiful children, and have been spending some quality family time together in Tuscany this week. Their eldest, four-year-old Teddy, in particular seems to be having a wonderful time, and her doting mum proudly shared a new photo of the little girl on social media . In the sweet snap, the little girl is captured standing outside sporting a pretty floral summer dress and a cool backwards cap, while clutching onto her very own namesake - a teddy bear!

Ayda Field posted a photo of Teddy with her teddy bear in sunny Tuscany

Captioning the image, Ayda wrote besides the image: "@robbiewilliams Tuscan Princess @robbiewilliamsTuscan Princess #fridaymorning#kidsfashion #underthetuscansun#teddytime AWxx." Fans of the famous couple were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "Aww little cutie," while another one quipped: "Beautiful picture of Teddy." Ayda's fellow Loose Women presenter, Linda Robson, simply wrote: "Adorable."

And despite her young years, it appears that Teddy is already a dab hand at taking photos. Last month, Ayda uploaded a hilarious picture the little girl had taken of her mother, Gwen Field. The close-up shot was captioned: "@robbiewilliams Teddy's just taken the best picture of Nana Gwen. Dating profile pic? #instafunny #kidsphotography #wcw AWxx."

@robbiewilliams Teddy's just taken the best picture of Nana Gwen. Dating profile pic? #instafunny #kidsphotography #wcw AWxx A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

Teddy took a hilarious photograph of Ayda's mum, Gwen

Ayda shares Teddy, full name Theodora Rose, and two-year-old Charlton Valentine with husband Robbie. The couple often take to their respective pages to share pictures of their family life. The mother-of-two recently enjoyed spending some quality time with her eldest child. The duo were captured on camera horse riding in the warm weather in the countryside, which she hashtagged #mummyteddytime.

Ayda Field and Robbie Williams are the proud parents of four-year-old Teddy and Charlton, two

Both Robbie and Ayda have made a conscious effort to keep their kids' faces hidden from public view. During a previous appearance on Loose Women, the former Take That star opened up about their policy to protect their kids. He said: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us. We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces."