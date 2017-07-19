Greg Rutherford and girlfriend Susie welcome second child - see cute pictures here The Olympic long jumper is already a father to two-year-old son Milo

Congratulations to Greg Rutherford and his girlfriend Susie Verrill! The couple have announced the arrival of their second child, a little boy called Rex. Taking to his Instagram page, the 30-year-old Olympian shared a picture of his newborn fast asleep in his mother's arms. "For the second time in my life I've become the richest man in the world," he wrote in the caption. "Welcome to the family Rex. I love you." He added: "@susiejverrill has done it again. Created a beautiful baby. I can't wait for all the adventures."

STORY: Greg Rutherford's girlfriend Susie Verrill talks tough pregnancy

Proud mum Suzie uploaded the same snap on her account, writing: "Rex Gregory Mowgli Rutherford, meet Instagram. Instagram, Rex Gregory Mowgli Rutherford. We couldn't be happier right now." Fans were quick to congratulate the couple, who are also parents to two-year-old son Milo. "Awww Greg many congratulations to you both fantastic news bless you all," one wrote. Another shared: "Congratulations my friend, to both of you, and Milo too! Now that he is a big brother. Very happy for you all, such great news!"

STORY: Greg Rutherford's partner hits back at claims she dresses son Milo 'like a girl'

Greg and Susie, who have been dating for years, welcomed their eldest son Milo in October 2014. Shortly afterwards, the sports star described his arrival as the "happiest day of my life." He told HELLO! Magazine: "The Olympic gold will always be the greatest thing that has ever happened to me in my athletics career, but nothing could come close to how happy I felt when I first saw Milo's lovely little face. I was crying my eyes out."

EXCLUSIVE: Greg Rutherford introduces son Milo exclusively to HELLO!

The couple revealed that they were expanding their family back in April. Greg shared: "I don't see nothing wrrooonnng, with a little bump and gr... Oh me and @susiejverrill are absolutely thrilled to announce we'll be having our second son in July." He continued: "Milo can't wait to share all the toys he doesn't like/want with his little brother and likes to ask us daily if he's 'got his own tools?' Yes son, like all good newborns, we're expecting him to arrive screwdriver and hammer in hand. #CreatorOfBoys #HELP #HELPME#PLEASEHELPME."