Loose Women's Andrea McLean breaks down in tears as opens up about her postnatal depression The TV presenter is in a relationship with Nick Feeney

Loose Women's Andrea McLean was overcome with emotion as she opened up about her battle with post-natal depression on Wednesday's episode of the ITV show. The 47-year-old revealed it was her makeup artist Donna who had urged to get medical help following the birth of her daughter Amy. "Sometimes just a kind word from someone can make a huge difference to your mental health," she explained.

Andrea McLean with her makeup artist on Loose Women

The Loose Women panellists were discussing their heroes on the daytime show, with Andrea revealing: "I would like to nominate my hero. Basically this is someone that I work with here on Loose Women. Now you wouldn't necessarily think that a work colleague is someone you open up to, when you come to work you put your work face on and you present your best possible self. You keep hidden something that might be bothering you - for me, it was postnatal depression."

Exclusive: Andrea McLean reveals how boyfriend Nick Feeney changed her life

Breaking down in tears, she added: "I was being so careful to make sure I came across as professional, don't show any weakness, don't cry in front of anybody, don't crack, don't break, keep going, you can do this. And the one person who saw through all that was Donna. Donna is my friend and make-up artist here at Loose Women. All she said was, 'I think you need to get some help'. It was just those little words that made me go to the doctors to get some medical help that I didn't even realise I needed."

The TV presenter is in a relationship with Nick Feeney

STORY: Andrea McLean reveals she is having a hysterectomy

The star also confessed that Donna was the person who introduced her to her current partner Nick Feeney. Last year, Andrea opened up about their relationship in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine. "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life," she said. "It's been a revelation to him, too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."