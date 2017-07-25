Holly Willoughby breaks her social media silence with exciting new announcement The ITV daytime star posted a fun new video on Instagram

Holly Willoughby has been enjoying a well-deserved break from the TV screen of late, with both her and This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield off-air for the summer. And although the mum-of-three has been keeping a low profile on social media, she couldn’t help but share her exciting news with her fans on Tuesday. Posting a video of her new book Truly Scrumptious Baby, Holly exclaimed: "Ahhh finished copies of TrulyScrumptiousBaby have arrived! Would love to know what you think…link in my bio for more info xx."

Ahhh finished copies of #TrulyScrumptiousBaby have arrived! Would love to know what you think... link in my bio for more info xx A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jul 25, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

Holly Willoughby's second parenting book is now available to pre-order

Holly’s followers were quick to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Well done really proud of you Holly your brilliant," while another said: "Can’t wait to buy this, only just in time for weaning my baby! Looking forward to some recipes." A third added: "Brilliant book Holly."

Holly’s second parenting book is now available to pre-order for £16.99, and will be released on 7 September. Truly Scrumptious Baby is the much-anticipated follow-up to Truly Happy Baby, which was released a year ago. The book, which will be published by Harper Collins, will detail Holly's experience with motherhood, where she will offer advice on nutrition, feeding techniques and recipes for infants.

Holly announced the exciting news of her new book last month

Holly, who is mum to Harry, eight, Belle, six, and Chester, two, who she shares with her husband Dan Baldwin, announced the news of the sequel on social media last month. She wrote: "Exciting news… I’m SO thrilled to announce my new book, Truly Scrumptious Baby, is coming out in September!" She added: "I was overwhelmed by the incredible response to Truly Happy Baby from fellow mums, so I hope this new book will be just as helpful, arming you with everything you need as you take the next step in your parenting adventure – weaning your little one and introducing them to the wonderful world of food!"