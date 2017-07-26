Sam Faiers shows off stunning pregnancy body in bikini snap The former TOWIE star is expecting her second baby with boyfriend Paul Knightley

Sam Faiers is bumping along nicely! The pregnant reality TV star has shared a photo of her gorgeous pregnancy figure on Instagram, revealing that her unborn baby is kicking a lot. Sam, 26, posed in a crocheted bikini while on holiday with her boyfriend Paul Knightley and their son Paul and wrote: "#bumplife love my little bump soo much kicking going on recently keeping mummy up #mumlife x."

Sam's beautiful baby bump was clear to see in the poolside shot, as was her sun-soaked holiday destination. It's unclear where Sam and her family are currently enjoying their time off, but the doting mum gave her followers a glimpse of their surroundings. She uploaded the cutest video of her boyfriend Paul playing with their one-year-old son in a massive pool, throwing him up in the air and teaching him how to paddle.

🤰🏽#bumplife love my little bump ❤ soo much kicking going on recently 😉 keeping mummy up 😴 #mumlife x A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Sam is expecting her second baby with boyfriend Paul

The former TOWIE star announced her exciting baby news earlier this month. Her announcement comes just three months after her sister Billie welcomed her second child, son Arthur – a baby brother for her three-year-old daughter Nelly. Sam recently admitted that becoming an auntie again had made her want more children. "We do want a big family, and when Billie had her second baby Arthur, it made me broody," she told the Mail Online. "It made me all, 'Ohhhh, I want a newborn!'"

#waterbaby💦 #holidayfun with daddy @paulknightley7 😘 A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

The reality TV star and her family are enjoying the summer holidays abroad

Sam documented her pregnancy and motherhood in ITV's The Baby Diaries, followed by The Mummy Diaries. According to reports, Sam has signed a six-figure deal to stay with the channel until 2019, agreeing to do three more series of the show. A source told The Sun: "The Mummy Diaries has been a massive success for the channel and ITV know with the upcoming birth the show is going to continue to be a ratings winner. They've given her a deal worth several hundred thousand pounds and signed her up for three more series."