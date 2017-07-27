Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he wants seven children! The Real Madrid star recently welcomed twins Eva and Mateo

Cristiano Ronaldo has plans to extend his family in a major way. The Real Madrid star, who is already a father to three children with a fourth on the way, has said he would like to extend his brood to seven. Cristiano reportedly revealed in an interview on Chinese TV that his eldest son Cristiano Jr, known as Cristianinho, wants six siblings – which would fit perfectly with the star's number seven football shirt, and his CR7 fashion brand.

STORY: Cristiano Ronaldo posts cute picture of one of his twins and girlfriend: 'Lovely moments'

Portuguese paper Correio da Manha quoted Cristiano as saying: "Cristianinho is very happy. He's doing well and says he wants more brothers and sisters. He wants seven, the magic number, and I think that's good." The star then went on to say he was "enjoying the moment" with his three children and was ruling nothing out when it came to having more babies.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son with twins Mateo and Eva

The 32-year-old confirmed he had welcomed twins Mateo and Eva via a surrogate in June, when he shared a sweet snapshot showing her cradling the tiny newborns in his arms on his social media accounts. Then, earlier this month, it was revealed that his Spanish girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is pregnant with his fourth child. The footballer confirmed the exciting news when he was asked by Spanish news outlet El Mundo whether he was "happy" to have another child on the way, to which he replied, "Yes, very much."

Cristiano met Georgina almost a year ago at a Dolce & Gabbana party in Madrid. They went public with their relationship in November when they were spotted together at Disneyland Paris. Georgina then supported Cristiano at the FIFA Football Awards in January, posing for photos with the sportsman and his eldest son Cristiano Jr.