Kirstie Allsopp shares hilarious rare photo of son and fellow mums can relate The Location, Location, Location star has forced her son to do some horrible chores!

Kirstie Allsopp has posted a photo of her son on Instagram, showing a moment that fellow mums can definitely relate to. The Location, Location, Location star had fans in stitches after she uploaded a picture of her son having to do some very tedious household chores. "You're never too young to learn to sort Tupperware, even with a broken wrist," Kirstie wrote, adding the witty captions: "#monstermum #noexcuses #callthisaholiday."

The TV star, 45, rarely shares pictures of her two sons and two stepchildren, who she shares with her long-term partner Ben Anderson. And while her fans were happy to catch a glimpse of her family life, it was her "monster mum" parenting skills that had many commenting. "Genius" one fan called Kirstie, while another posted: "Well done. Perfect time to get them sorting I reckon! I will use bribery and corruption to get my two to help during the hols. They'd only get bored. Hope your son's wrist is better soon."

You're never too young to learn to sort tupperware, even with a broken wrist. #monstermum #noexcuses #callthisaholiday A post shared by Kirstie Allsopp (@kirstiemallsopp) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Kirstie has two sons and two stepsons with her partner Ben Anderson

Fellow mums related to Kirstie, with one writing: "My child is counting up and bagging all the pennies and tuppences that have been accumulating in various drawers and receptacles around the house. Little tasks are character building." Another posted: "I love this, I have just instructed the 'ordering' of the felt tip pen box – that’ll teach them to leave the tops off."

Kirstie has been in a long-term relationship with property developer Ben for more than 12 years. The couple live together in Notting Hill with their boys, Bay and Oscar. Ben also has two teenage sons, Hal and Orion, from his first marriage, who live with them half the time. Speaking to the Daily Mail last year, Kirstie revealed why the pair have decided not to make it official. "Ben has been married previously and so initially is was he who was reluctant to do it," said Kirstie. "And then I was reluctant to get married because I just think: 'If it ain't broke, don't fix it.'"

The TV star and her partner Ben Anderson have been together for more than 12 years

She added: "There does seem to be a gripping fascination with the fact I'm not married to Ben. But how many people are married nowadays? Something like 50 per cent of children are born out of wedlock. I've always said the same thing: there is every likelihood what one day we'll get married, if only for practical reasons. But we are very happy as we are."