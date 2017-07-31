Fearne Cotton shares a sweet photo of her little girl Honey dancing The former Radio One presenter posted a sweet snap of her little girl enjoying her day out

Fearne Cotton looks like she is making the most of the warmer weather and has been spending lots of quality time outside with the young family. The doting mother-of-two recently enjoyed a day out to a food market with her little girl, Honey Krissy, and captured a sweet, candid shot of her only daughter on her Instagram account. Fearne, who rarely posts photos of her children on social media, couldn’t help but upload a cute photo of one-year-old Honey dancing away as she enjoyed a tasty snack. Captioning the image, she wrote: "Dancing and eating crepes at a food market."

Unsurprisingly, the adorable picture was a huge hit with Fearne's fans, and many took to the comments section to coo over her little girl, who looked stylish in a leopard print top and patterned leggings. One wrote: "Gorgeous girl!!", while another was a fan of her striking hair colour, adding: "Beautiful hair such a cutie."

Fearne is married to Jesse Wood - and her children are clearly fans of their dad's music!

Fearne is also mum to four-year-old Rex, who she shares with her rocker husband Jesse Wood, son of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood. She is also a stepmother to Jesse's two children - Arthur, 14, and Lola, 10 - from his marriage with first wife Catherine 'Tilly' Boone.

Last year, Fearne discussed how motherhood had changed her outlook. "If I'm feeling a bit rubbish, it can be instantly switched up by hanging with my kids, my husband or good friends," she told HELLO! Online. "As I've got older I've realised it really is simple things like that, or yoga or swimming or baking - whatever little hobby or ritual you need to kind of click yourself back in."

She also noted: "What I want out of life has changed massively, and it's less about achieving things and goals and more about general wellbeing and happiness."