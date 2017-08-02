Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 23, debuts baby bump – see the photo! The Real Madrid football player recently welcomed twins via a surrogate

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has proudly showed off her baby bump for the first time since her pregnancy news was confirmed. The Spanish model, 23, poses on the cover of HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! as she debuts her new figure side-on. In the interview, Georgina reveals that she is a "family person" who loves children and animals. "I'm a family person," she said. "I love children, nature, animals. I have a cat, who's now three, who is my best friend. I love surrounding myself with people who inspire me to be a better person every day, and who bring good energy."

After weeks of rumours, it was finally confirmed last month that Georgina is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Cristiano. Not much was known about the pretty brunette, but in her new interview with HOLA!, Georgina opens up about everything from her diet to her passions. "I like to take care of myself," she said. "Doing sports and having a balanced diet. I try to eat organic food and avoid anything too heavy. I don't have a strict diet, I do treat myself from time to time. Life wouldn't be much fun without guilty pleasures!"

Georgina poses on the cover of HOLA! magazine

The mother-to-be also revealed that she is a big fan of yoga and spinning, and used to do ballet for 15 years. She started ballet lessons aged four, and was a student at the Royal Academy of Dance in London. "My dance training taught me values like love, art, companionship, discipline and the importance of having a healthy life," she said.

Georgina's pregnancy news comes shortly after her boyfriend Cristiano welcomed twins via a surrogate. The Real Madrid football player has been sharing a few photos of the new arrivals on Instagram, captioning one: "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life." While no names have been revealed, it has been rumoured that the father-of-three has chosen to name his twins Mateo and Eva. Cristiano also has a seven-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who he welcomed via a surrogate in 2010.