Strictly's Gleb Savchenko welcomes second baby with wife Elena The former Strictly Come Dancing star announced his baby news on Twitter

Congratulations to Gleb Savchenko and his wife Elena! The couple have welcomed their second child. Gleb, 33, took to Twitter to announce their happy news, writing: "@ElenaSamodanova & I are so pleased to welcome our new baby girl Zlata into the world born at 10:26pm on 1st August weighing 3.6kg." The couple are also the proud parents to a daughter, Olivia, six.

Gleb had previously hinted that his wife was due any day now, as he shared a video on Twitter, saying: "Hey guys, I just want to let you all know that I've had the best time on the Hot Summer Nights tour but I won't be doing shows anymore this tour because I'm going to join Elena in Sydney where our new baby girl is going to be born. Hope you all understand and I'll see you real soon."

Best week ever with our daddy @glebsavchenkoofficial #sydney #familyreunion 👨‍👩‍👧+🍼🤰❤️#oliviasavchenko thanks @sergelinnik for beautiful photo! A post shared by ElenaSamodanova (@elenasamodanova) on Jul 11, 2017 at 4:26am PDT

Gleb and wife Elena have welcomed their second baby

The Russian dancer shared the post on 2 August, one day after his daughter was born. Gleb had been in the US, performing on the Dancing with the Stars tour but he was given permission to leave the tour to be with his family. Fans in the UK will recognise him from his stint on Strictly Come Dancing where he worked as a pro dancer in the 13th series and was partnered with TV presenter Anita Rani. The pair reached the semi-finals.

Gleb quit the BBC show after just one series, revealing that he wanted to spend more time with his wife and young daughter. During an appearance on This Morning last summer, where he spoke via a video link, Gleb said: "We spend a lot of time away from each other and it was really difficult for us, so I had to make a decision as a unit to be together as a whole family. They were flying back and forth visiting me but it was really hard. Olivia is going to be starting school, she will be six in November. I want to be there for her, wake up with her every morning and cook her breakfast and take her to school."

My last few days being 🤰 #39weekspregnant #sydney almost 40 weeks A post shared by ElenaSamodanova (@elenasamodanova) on Jul 28, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

The professional dancer has been keeping fans updated with her pregnancy

Gleb's wife Elena, also a professional dancer, has been keeping her fans updated with her pregnancy. Just a couple of days before giving birth, the doting mum shared a video on Instagram, showing herself walking along the beach in Sydney. "My last few days being #39weekspregnant #sydney almost 40 weeks," she wrote.