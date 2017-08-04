Mandy Moore stresses importance of birth control The actress wants to encourage women to educate themselves about their contraception options

Actress Mandy Moore wants to take birth control "out of the realm of a taboo" with her new pharmaceutical campaign. The This Is Us star has teamed up with bosses at medication corporation Merck for the company's Her Life Her Adventures outreach drive, a push to encourage women to educate themselves about their contraception options.

"Wellness should be an all-encompassing term that includes being mindful of family planning or birth-control options," Mandy tells New York Magazine's The Cut about her decision to join the campaign. "That's something that's really important to me and I don't think it's really discussed enough."

#ad Throughout my life, having a plan in place and knowing my priorities helped me stay focused on my goals. This is why I'm thrilled to team up with Merck on @herlifeheradventures to encourage women to plan ahead and talk to their doctor about family planning and birth control. Follow @herlifeheradventures now to learn more and see exclusive content featuring me. A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jul 27, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

"Family planning and birth control have been top of mind for me for a while," she added. "It's a choice that I've made in consultation with my doctor. I want to continue this dialogue and take it out of the realm of a taboo. It's empowering to know what your options are and make the best choice for you."

Mandy, who finalised her divorce from rocker Ryan Adams last year, is a huge proponent of self-care and to maintain personal wellness, the brunette beauty relies on a combination of Eastern medicines and alternative therapies for maximum health.

If you wished you knew more about your birth control options, you're not alone according to a recent online survey. Stay tuned for more information. A post shared by Her Life. Her Adventures. (@herlifeheradventures) on Jul 26, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT

"I love acupuncture and I love getting body work done," she shares. "I was going through a particularly stressful chapter of my life and acupuncture was so helpful.

"I had friends who were big proponents of it and it helped them for a myriad of different things - whether it was fertility problems, period cramps, or rehab after surgery. Personally, I went for the mental well-being aspect of it. I just needed to relax. But it's in concert with going to talk therapy, yoga, eating better, or spending more time with my girlfriends."