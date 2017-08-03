Gary Lineker's ex-wife Danielle shows off big baby bump as due date looms The Welsh model, 38, is expecting her first baby with partner Nate Greenwald

Danielle Bux is ready to meet her little one! The model has shared photos of her very large baby bump, revealing that she has celebrated her impending arrival with two baby showers – one in London and one in LA. Danielle, who divorced Gary Lineker in January 2016, took to Instagram to post photos from the celebrations. The first was taken a few weeks ago and showed Danielle cradling her bump as she sat in a bubble chair. The 38-year-old, who is expecting her first baby with her partner Nate Greenwald, went barefoot and looked ethereal in a flowing white dress.

"#fbf to about two weeks ago. Definitely wouldn't fit in this bubble now," Danielle captioned the snap from a few days ago. The second showed Danielle with a group of girlfriends Stateside, this time opting for a black summer dress. "Showered in love both sides of the Atlantic 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 #luckybaby #timetopop Thanks @georgiehurfordjones for being the hostess with the mostest," she wrote.

#fbf to about two weeks ago. Definitely wouldn't fit in this bubble now 😬#babyshower #bubbletrouble A post shared by Danielle Bux (@daniellebux) on Jul 21, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

Danielle Bux at her London baby shower

The pregnant star followed it up with another picture on Wednesday, revealing: "I've loved the guilt free chocolate fudge cakes, donuts, milkshakes, pancakes, pizzas, pastas etc, but really would like this baby to show its face soon #abouttime #bigmama."

Danielle, who has a teenage daughter Ella from a previous relationship, is set to give birth in LA. She was recently spotted house-hunting and was given a helping hand from her ex-husband Gary Lineker, who she has remained very close to. The pair openly call each other "besties" and still holiday together, leaving some fans confused about the nature of their relationship. However, a source told the Mirror that they have not rekindled their romance, and that Danielle remains very much in love with the father of her child, Nate.

Showered in love both sides of the Atlantic 🇺🇸🇬🇧#luckybaby #timetopop Thanks @georgiehurfordjones for being the hostess with the mostest 💯 A post shared by Danielle Bux (@daniellebux) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

The Welsh model also celebrated with a US baby shower

The insider said: "Gary and Danielle kept their split civil from the very start, and have always been adamant they'd remain close friends. Over the past few months they've constantly been together – almost like family again. But Danielle is still 100 per cent with Nate, it's all good between them and they're looking forward to welcoming their baby together." Gary and Danielle were married from 2009 to 2016. The couple announced their shock split in January 2016, just a few hours after they were granted a decree nisi at Southampton County Court.