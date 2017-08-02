Jamie Oliver is a proud dad ahead of River's first birthday The doting father has five children with wife Jools

Jamie Oliver can't believe that his baby will soon be one! The doting dad welcomed his fifth child, son River Rocket, with wife Jools on 8 August 2016, and the little boy will soon be celebrating his first birthday. On Wednesday, the proud dad shared a touching photo of his last born taken on a recent family holiday. In the sweet image, which is complete with a sunny backdrop, River is beaming at the camera while being carried by Jools outside. Captioning the image, Jamie wrote: "My boy with my girl…can't believe he's nearly 1 years old already?? How fast time goes…"

STORY: Jamie Oliver's baby boy River takes his first steps

My boy with my girl.....can't believe he's nearly 1 years old already ?!? How fast time goes.... A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Aug 2, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

Jamie Oliver shared a touching tribute to his youngest son ahead of his first birthday

Throughout the year, River has featured heavily on both his parents' social media accounts, with milestones such as him sitting up and learning how to walk being documented for fans of the famous family.

I am petrified of flying but when River fell asleep in my arms there was little much else I could do but enjoy that feeling! though I literally couldn't feel my right arm and leg once we had landed!!!! nearly 1 💔 A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on Jul 31, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

River on the plane back from the Oliver's recent family holiday

The youngest member of the Oliver family is also well taken care of by his older siblings, six-year-old Buddy, eight-year-old Petal, Daisy, 14, and 15-year-old Poppy. During their recent holiday, special family moments were captured on camera by Jools, which included a sweet shot of River being doted on by Buddy and Petal as they watched the planes landing at the airport, and another of the entire family relaxing on the beach.

Little River you are so loved 💙 A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on Jul 16, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

River with his doting older siblings Petal and Buddy

And although Jamie and Jools, who have been married since 2000, have their hands full with their large brood, there might well be a chance of another mini Oliver in the near future. Jools revealed to Vogue that she was open to having a sixth child, saying: "I'll never really draw the line. I'm getting older, but I'd definitely do it again if I could. I think Jamie's finished. But you never know!"