Lisa Riley reveals she's ready to become a mother after previously vowing never to have kids amid cancer fear The Loose Women panellist previously said she didn't see herself becoming a mum

Lisa Riley has revealed she is ready to have a family. Appearing on Monday's Loose Women, the 41-year-old spoke candidly on the subject after co-host Linda Robson claimed she would be a "great mother". The former soap star confessed: "I don't want to put a lid on it. I feel like I've met the right person should I want to have a baby, maybe I can." Lisa, who was discussing whether the NHS should cap the age for IVF treatment, previously revealed she didn't want to have kids "naturally" because her mother passed away from cancer in 2012, and she didn't want to pass on the gene.

"I've always said because of my mum [who died of cancer] and the cancer gene, I was very reluctant to have a child," she explained. "But like you said, you might not have met the right perso. I'm really lucky that over the last three years, I feel that I have met the right person and the person who I would want to be the father of my child. So I would like to think the NHS would help me should I need it." Talking about her fertility, she added: "Do I allow Mother Nature to take its course or am I too old? I'm at this real crossroads in my life where I don't know what to do."

Lisa Riley previously said she didn't see herself becoming a mum

She continued: "It makes you think, again, because it's stamping the age, it's 41. Maybe 15 years ago people would say, 'Oh you're too old.' But now, I don't think that's the case. I always wanted my career, I always wanted to not be thinking of having a child so early whereas I think it was expected, where I lived, all my friends had their kids so early in life. But now who knows, maybe it is my time."

When her mum Cath passed away, Lisa admitted she didn't see herself becoming a parent. "I can’t see myself ever becoming a mum," she told The Mirror. "I wouldn't want my child to endure the same agony I have endured since mum died of breast cancer. And I know I am going to die of cancer too. My mum lost her mum to the illness when she was 22. Nana Mary was just 53 when she passed away from bone cancer. My dad's mum, Grandma Pat, was 69 when lung cancer took her. And my mum's dad, Poppa Bill, also died of the disease."