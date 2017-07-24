Martine McCutcheon and her young son Rafferty are reunited in heartwarming picture The adorable duo looked like they were very pleased to be back together again

Martine McCutcheon has had a busy time of it of late and has been travelling across the country on a radio tour. And while the former EastEnders star had a wonderful time, she couldn’t wait to be reunited with her little boy Rafferty Jack, two. Over the weekend, the doting mum posted an adorable photo of the duo back together again, which she captioned: "Knackered mummy is reunited with her bestest boy in the world! The radio tour was a huge success but I’ve missed him so much! Having fun with phone apps!" In close-up selfie, Jack has fun dressing up as a gentlemen, and is seen sporting an animated hat, moustache, monocle and pipe.

Martine McCutcheon looked thrilled to be reunited with her young son Rafferty

Fans of the Loose Women panelist were quick to comment on just how much the mother-son duo look alike, with one writing: "Spitting image of you," while another said: "Mini me (you)." A third added: "What a little dude."

Martine, 41, and her husband Jack welcomed Rafferty - their only child - in February 2014. The couple proudly introduced their new arrival exclusively in HELLO! magazine, with Martine revealing that she had struggled to conceive her baby boy. "I used to think, when I heard people say having a child was their life-changing moment, that they were just saying it because it was the expected thing to say," she said. "Now I so get it. I have never been so in love, so content and so full of happiness in my life."

I love the person I've become because I fought to become her. A post shared by Martine McCutcheon (@martinemccutcheon) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Martine posted a motivational photo on Monday

On Monday, Martine also got reflective with her fans, posting a candid portrait of herself that was captioned: “I love the person I have become, I fought to become her.” The inspiring message follows her confession that she wasn’t feeling "confident" enough to take part in the Loose Women #MyBodyMyStory campaign shoot earlier in the year, in which nine of the hosts posed in their underwear to promote body positivity.

In an interview with The Sun, Martine explained: "They asked me if I wanted to do it. For me, it was at the time I was about to do the album and I wanted to come back looking great and feeling great - it wasn't the right time to come out there and bear all my flaws."