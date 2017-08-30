Michael Phelps announces wife Nicole Johnson's second pregnancy Big brother Boomer seemed very excited with the news

Michael Phelps' team is growing! The retired Olympic swimmer, 32, announced on Tuesday, that he and his wife Nicole Johnson are expecting their second child together. Sharing a photo of his expectant wife, 32, and their son Boomer holding a positive pregnancy test, Michael wrote, "Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it's a boy or a girl??" Nicole posted the same picture writing, "Lil mans going to be a Big Brother!!!"

Nicole and Michael, who are already parents to son Boomer, are expecting their second child Photo: Instagram/m_phelps00

The one-year-old seems excited about the idea of gaining a younger sibling. Attached to a photo of Boomer shared on the tot's personal Instagram account, a message read: "So excited to see what mama is having!! Do I get to have a brother or a sister?!?"

The couple's son seems excited about becoming a big brother Photo: Instagram/boomerrphelps

Michael, who secretly married Nicole in June 2016 ahead of the Rio Olympics, has been open about his desire to expand his family. "We would love a girl," he told People magazine last August. "Love, love, love a girl. We wanted a boy first, just in case we did have other children, [so] he could be the protector of his younger sibling or siblings."

At the time, Michael added, "We started off on a perfect note: We got a boy. We got a beautiful, healthy baby boy, and we're looking to continue to grow our family."