Take a look at the first photo of Harry and Izzy Judd's baby Kit bonding with big sister Lola The adorable photo captured the couple's young daughter Lola being introduced to her baby brother

Harry and Izzy Judd welcomed baby son Kit into the world on Saturday, and he is just the cutest! Doting dad Harry delighted fans this week after giving them the first glimpse of his little boy, posting a heartwarming black-and-white photo of Kit being cradled in big sister Lola's arms. The image, captioned: "Lola this is your little brother Kit. X," shows the adorable little girl kissing her brother on the cheek while cuddling him.

Harry Judd shared a heartwarming first photo of baby son Kit bonding with big sister Lola

Shortly after the photo was uploaded, Harry's followers began sending their well wishes, with one writing: "Aww such a beautiful photo of your two babies. Congratulations on becoming a family of four." Another said: "Congratulations, such a beautiful photo," while a third added: "Kit is so cute well done Harry! Hope he becomes a drummer!"

Kit, full name Kit Harry Francis Judd, was born on Saturday morning at 6.37am, with his dad Harry announcing the happy news that evening. Taking to Twitter, he praised his "hero" wife Izzy, writing: " "We have a son! Kit Harry Francis Judd arrived this morning at 6.37. Both he & his Mummy are doing very well! @mrs_izzyjudd is my hero."

Harry posted a beautiful photo of Izzy shortly before Kit's arrival

Messages came flooding in shortly after the announcement, with Harry's McFly bandmate Tom Fletcher being one of the first to congratulate his friend. Taking to his own Twitter account, the dad-of-two re-tweeted the announcement, writing: "THE BEST NEWS! I cried happy cries into my breakfast ceral this morning over this. And the coolest name award goes to…Kit Judd!" Fans were also quick to congratulate the couple, with one writing: "Congratulations. Another McFly baby, this is going to be one big band!"

Last week, fans took to guessing the baby's gender after Harry posted a sweet photo of Izzy looking down lovingly at her growing baby bump. The dimly lit picture, which was simply captioned: "We can't wait to meet you [love heart emoji]," went down a treat, with many believing that the couple would be having a son. "Boy bump," one said, while another wrote: "I guess a boy."