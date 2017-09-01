Liam Payne admits girlfriend Cheryl tells him off for sharing details about baby Bear The One Direction singer and girlfriend Cheryl welcomed their son in March

Liam Payne has admitted he's often chastised by his girlfriend Cheryl for opening up about their son Bear in public. The One Direction singer revealed he'll get a telling-off when he comes home, after talking about his five-month-old baby in an interview. "I do get a bit overexcited sometimes. I'll go home and she'll say 'What did you say that for?'" Liam, 24, told Mail Online. "But I'm just really happy with everything and life's great, I'm really enjoying myself and everything's really good so I can't really complain. I just like to talk about it! I'll get a cheeky ribbing sometimes and I'll say 'Ah, don't worry about it, it's fine! People know!'"

Cheryl, 34, has been keeping a very low-profile since giving birth to her first child in March. The singer has only been spotted in public a handful of times, and she's been uploading fewer posts on social media. The former Girls Aloud pop star did, however, delight fans when she shared some ultra-glamorous summer holiday snaps, showing off her incredible six pack. Posing in a bikini and an orange kaftan in one photo, Cheryl revealed her toned abs as she enjoyed a boat trip.

Cheryl showcased her incredible figure on holiday

Cheryl to make much-awaited public debut this weekend

"She is a superwoman. I can't believe it," said Liam. "And bless her, she's done so well and she's really happy with herself at the moment. She had her rest time and she enjoyed it. She was so close to Bear at the start and that mother and son bond is just the most amazing thing to behold and watch. I was nothing but learning from her at the start and she was a natural mum."

The couple holidayed in Majorca

The couple have been holidaying in Majorca where they spent Liam's 24th birthday. "We got away for a little holiday and she had flown all my old school friends out that I literally hadn't seen for a year, so it was amazing to spend time with them," said Liam. "And then on my actual birthday, she flew my parents out and they spent a bit of time with me. It was really nice for my mum and dad. We were out in Mallorca, it was lovely."