Holly Willoughby opens up about having more children and body image The This Morning star spoke about her family in a new interview

Holly Willoughby rarely gives interviews but this weekend the popular TV presenter opened up about her home life. Speaking to Fabulous Magazine, the This Morning host, who is mum to Harry, eight, Belle, six and Chester, two, revealed that she’s unsure whether to have more children. Holly said: “When you look around the table and you’ve got these little people you’ve made together who are just so funny, that’s when you think: ‘Maybe we should have more…’ But that’s not a reason to have more! That’s what I keep telling myself. No, no, no! I think I’m really, definitely done. I think.”

Everything I could possibly ever want on my birthday!!!! 🎀🌈🎉🎂🍾🦄🍰🎁 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:54pm PST

Holly, 36, told Fabulous that marrying her husband Dan at the young age of 25 was the right decision, as now their children are older, the family enjoy spending time together. Holly also spoke to the magazine about the recent controversy over her figure, stating that she refuses to get into a discussion on body image and weight loss. Some people had commented that the presenter looked too thin on social media recently.

Au revoir St Tropez ... ☀️🛥🥂 dress by @miguelinagambaccini A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Aug 28, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Holly said: “I think people will always discuss it, and it’s exactly why I just won’t. It just adds to it.” Holly explained that she has previously interviewed parents whose children have died from eating disorders and she doesn’t want to be involved in that. The presenter instead believes happiness and healthiness is a better path.

The Saints of Tropez! Thank you darling @shadiritchie1 A post shared by Mark Francis Vandelli (@markvandelli) on Aug 28, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

Holly returns to our screens on Monday to host This Morning with Phillip Schofield after their summer break. However, this won't have been the first time they will have seen each other in a while. Back in July, the duo enjoyed a break together in the Algarve with their partners and children, along with Dragon's Den star Peter Jones and The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh. Holly was also spotted on a night out in St Tropez this summer with famous pals Jimmy Carr and Made in Chelsea star Mark Francis.