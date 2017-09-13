Jonathan Rhys Meyers' wife shares tragic video of doctors telling her baby has no heartbeat Mara Lane posted the devastating video on Instagram

Mara Lane has bravely shared a video of the moment doctors informed her that her baby had no heartbeat. The actress, who was expecting her second child with husband Jonathan Rhys Meyers, posted the short clip on Instagram, describing the moment as "very surreal and beyond sad". In her lengthy post, she also revealed that baby Willow has been buried under a tree in front of their home.

After thanking fans for their support following her miscarriage, Mara wrote: "I was very vulnerable in my last post as well as being at an all-time low and on such days I sometimes will feel the need for support, so thank you for being so kind to me and being a safe place. We will try to be more transparent on our journey as I see it may be helpful for others as well as ourselves. We don't have to carry the weight of the world ourselves. We can help lift one another up."

Mara shared a devastating video of her doctors' appointment

Mara, who has a nine-month-old son Wolf with Jonathan, continued: "I have been given peace and Baby Willow is now planted in the tree in front of our home that has weeping long branches and leaves so we can brush our faces in soft leaves in passing or we can see the baby dance with the wind in the branches as they sway." Mara concluded her post by thanking her doctor, writing: "Thank you again Dr Stu for getting us through that as watching a sonogram not have a heartbeat is very surreal and beyond sad."

The couple have a nine-month-old son Wolf

On Sunday, the actress made the sad announcement that she had suffered a miscarriage. She was also quick to defend her husband Jonathan, who was pictured being escorted by security through an airport after becoming too intoxicated to board a plane. Explaining that the Match Point actor had turned back to alcohol, she wrote: "Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know."