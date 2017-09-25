Loading the player...

Laura Trott's baby boy Albert christened on her wedding anniversary The Olympic champion shared a sweet family photo on Instagram

Laura Trott found a very special way to celebrate her first wedding anniversary with her husband Jason Kenny; the couple had their newborn son Albert christened. Laura, 25, shared a photo on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the family's celebration. The new mum looked thrilled, cradling her son in her arms. "One year on... Happy Anniversary to my wonderful husband and the best daddy to our little boy," wrote Laura. "Celebrated it with all our friends and family again by getting Albert Louie christened."

Laura welcomed her first child with husband Jason, 29, in August. She announced her son's safe arrival on Instagram, by sharing a sweet family photo that also featured their two pet dogs, Sprolo and Pringle. "Welcome to the world little Albert Louie Kenny. 23/08/17 8lb 12.5oz 22.44. You kept us waiting a week but it was all worth it," she wrote.

Laura and Jason had their son christened

The professional cyclist also shared a close-up photo of baby Albie, lying down next to Sprolo. "It makes me so happy when the fur babies come and snuggle with Albie," Laura wrote. "Lots of people worried me that the dogs would feel pushed out and that we wouldn't have the time to show them that they are all loved. But they have accepted their little brother with no problem at all. I'm pretty sure Sprolo thinks Albie's his baby."

Laura admits she didn't like Jason when they first met

The couple welcomed their son in August

Cycling's golden couple married one year ago, in a low-key wedding ceremony. During a joint appearance on Loose Women, Laura revealed: "We kept it as low key as we could, we actually only had 63 people at the daytime bit. We told everybody at British Cycling that they weren't coming to the daytime, they're all for the evening, so not actually that many people knew, so we didn't have to tell that many people 'you have to keep it quiet'."

The couple successfully pulled off a private wedding, with Jason proudly announcing the news on Twitter the following day. Posting a sweet picture of his bride posing in bed alongside their pet pooches, Jason wrote: "Good morning Mrs Kenny."