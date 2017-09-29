EastEnders star Ross Kemp shares first picture of newborn twin daughters: 'Dad overjoyed' The EastEnders star has welcomed twin girls with wife Renee O'Brien

Proud father Ross Kemp has shared the first picture of his newborn twins. Taking to his Twitter page, the former EastEnders star announced his wife Renee O'Brien gave birth to two little girls, called Ava and Kitty. "Mum, Ava and Kitty doing well! Dad overjoyed. Thanks to all at the hospital," he tweeted alongside the snap, which sees Renee clutching on to her babies in her hospital bed. Earlier on, 53-year-old shared his delight at becoming a father for the third time, writing: "BIG THANKS to Lawrence Impey and his team. Very happy Dad again!"

Following the couple's happy news, celebrity friends and fans alike began to send their messages of congratulations. Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden tweeted: "Gorgeous. Congratulations. Beautiful names xx." EastEnders star Jo Joyner, who played Tanya Branning, wrote: "Congratulations @RossKemp Mr Impey delivered our precious babies 7 years ago. Double the joy for you & super mum #blessed #justgetsbetter." Fellow co-star Laurie Brett, who plays Jane Beale, said: "Massive congrats... beautiful x." Elsewhere, British actor Lawrence Fox wrote: "Huge congratulations."

Ross and Renee are already parents to a little boy, whom they welcomed in 2015. The actor is also a father to another son from a previous relationship with ex-partner Nicola Coleman. Ross, who is now known for his hard-hitting documentary series Extreme World, rose to fame when he starred as Grant Mitchell in BBC soap EastEnders from 1990 till 1999. Last year, the actor completed a stint in Libya where he filmed his popular documentary series. In July last year, Ross made a brief return to the soap in the lead up to his on-screen mother Peggy Mitchell's death.