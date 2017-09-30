Ross Kemp cuddles his newborn twin girls in adorable photo – see the snap! The former EastEnders star shared the sweet photo on social media

EastEnders star Ross Kemp has shared the cutest photo with his Twitter followers! The actor posted a photo of himself cuddling his newborn twins Ava and Kitty and the trio look the picture of happiness. The star captioned the photo: "My girls and me." Ross’s wife Renee O’Brien gave birth to the sweet girls this week. Ross and Renee are already parents to a little boy, whom they welcomed in 2015. The actor is also a father to another son from a previous relationship with ex-partner Nicola Coleman.

Ross Kemp with his twin daughters Credit: Twitter/Ross kemp

Ross’s friends and fans were quick to comment on the photo. There was even a message from Strictly Come Dancing star Davood Ghadami, who wrote: "Congratulations #prouddaddy." One follower told the star: "Beautiful addition to your clan - thrilled for you." While another said: "That's a glorious picture. I think that this may be ur toughest adventure yet Mr Kemp. Felicitations to the wonderful super mum." Another fan wrote: "You look so proud Ross, wishing you many happy fun filled years and congratulations."

Mum, Ava and Kitty doing well! Dad overjoyed. Thanks to all at the hospital! 👶👶 pic.twitter.com/YwMSRkkYay — Ross Kemp (@RossKemp) 28 September 2017

On Friday, Ross shared the first picture of his newborn twins on his Twitter page. "Mum, Ava and Kitty doing well! Dad overjoyed. Thanks to all at the hospital," he tweeted alongside the snap, which sees Renee clutching on to her babies in her hospital bed. Earlier on, the 53-year-old shared his delight at becoming a father for the third time, writing: "BIG THANKS to Lawrence Impey and his team. Very happy Dad again!"

Ross, who is now known for his hard-hitting documentary series Extreme World, rose to fame when he starred as Grant Mitchell in BBC soap EastEnders from 1990 till 1999. Last year, the actor completed a stint in Libya where he filmed his popular documentary series. In July last year, Ross made a brief return to the soap in the lead up to his on-screen mother Peggy Mitchell's death.