Ferne McCann is set to star in a new TV show, Ferne McCann: First Time Mum. The one-off 90-minute programme will follow the ex TOWIE star as she faces her future as a single mum, having split from boyfriend Arthur Collins earlier this year. The cameras will document her journey from being pregnant right through to giving birth.

The ITVBe statement read: "Ferne's happiness at finding love and falling pregnant turned to pain as she split from her partner, but the programme shows her positive approach and excitement about having a baby. With intimate access to her close circle of family and friends, Ferne shows courage and strength in the face of adversity, enjoying exploring different spiritual and alternative pregnancy methods in true Ferne style!"

The former TOWIE favourite will star in Ferne McCann: First Time Mum

It's thought the TV star is due to give birth in the next few months. Ferne, 27, confirmed her pregnancy in April, just days after her boyfriend Arthur was arrested in connection with an acid attack in a London nightclub, which left two people partially blinded and more than 20 injured. He had been on the run for six days before he was arrested. In June, he appeared alongside fellow defendant Andre Phoenix at Wood Green Crown Court via video link and denied the allegations against him.

Single mum-to-be Ferne has been keeping positive and has surrounded herself with her close friends and family. She recently enjoyed a babymoon in Mallorca, and has been impressing fans with her third trimester workouts. Ferne is also said to be returning to her presenting duties at This Morning before the birth, to give viewers an update on her pregnancy.

Ferne is in her third trimester

With her new TV show, Ferne will be following in the footsteps of her TOWIE co-stars Sam and Billie Faiers. ITVBe has announced that the Faiers siblings will be teaming up for the third instalment of The Mummy Diaries – Sam & Billie Faiers: The Mummy Diaries. In the eight-part series, Sam is pregnant with her second child and has moved to her dream home, while Billie and her partner Greg are making plans for their dream wedding.