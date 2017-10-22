Tesco's 3 for 2 toy sale 'coming soon' – find out more! The supermarket's pre-Christmas toy sale starts soon

Exciting news for those looking for Christmas shopping bargains! Tesco's popular 3 for 2 toy sale is reportedly launching this coming week. The Sun reports that the sale is due to start on Friday October 27 and will last for just three days. Time to start scanning their website for your chosen gifts!

Guardians of the Galaxy – 12" Titan 6 Pack, £70 RRP

News of the apparent sale was discovered by a customer who posted a screenshot of her live chat with the store on website HotUKDeals. The shopper wrote: “I’ve heard your Tesco toy 3 for 2 sale begins next Friday the 27 October and was wondering if you can confirm this so I can save my hard-earned cash up to spend with you.” An employee seemed to confirmed the sale, revealing the dates 27 to 30 October.

My Little Pony Mega Collection Pack, £60

Tesco recently revealed its top ten Christmas gifts for children. Garry Lawford, Senior Toy Buying Manager at Tesco, said: "It's the information parents across the UK have been waiting to hear – the must-have toy that many kids will be hoping to get their hands on for Christmas from Santa. We know that picking the right toys for kids at this time can be like the real nightmare before Christmas for many parents, and so our team of experts wanted to offer their help and expertise in helping find what we believe will be the right present."

Among the top ten toys are the L.O.L Big Surprise Ball, Guardians of the Galaxy 6 Pack, My Little Pony Mega Collection Pack and the PJ Masks Headquarters. Get ready for the rush!