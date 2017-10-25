Did Kris Jenner just confirm Khloé Kardashian's pregnancy? Khloé Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jenner have yet to confirm they are expecting

Khloé Kardashian has yet to respond to rumours that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. But after Kris Jenner gave an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying she is "over the moon" for her daughter, fans are taking it as confirmation that Khloé, 33, is indeed pregnant.

The momager and businesswoman told ET: "I'm over the moon for her. We love Tristan so much, and she's so happy, and she's been through so much. Just seeing her be able to do something so creative with [her denim line] Good American – that's her passion. On top of it, to be in such a great place in her personal life is amazing. She's really happy." Kris, 61, added: "She lives most of the time now in Cleveland, so that's interesting, because she's not around every day."

Khloe shows off tiny 'baby bump'

As for her youngest child Kylie, 20, who is also said to be expecting her first child, Kris said: "I think she is very strong. I think the strength that she has as a woman and as an entrepreneur, a businessperson, and everything that she's got going on, she's really equipped to handle whatever comes her way. I'm so proud of that kid. She's a good girl with a big heart."

Kylie Jenner is also said to be pregnant

Earlier this month, Kylie teased fans as she asked them if they preferred her blue phone case or her pink one. Her Snapchat followers assumed she was coyly referencing her baby's gender after she posted a photo of the phone accessories and wrote, "Which one? I'm thinking blue…" accompanied by a blue heart emoji.

The reality TV star is yet to officially confirm the news of her pregnancy, although numerous sources have stated she is expecting her first child in February with her boyfriend Travis Scott, who she started dating earlier this year. Khloé and Kim's older sister Kim Kardashian is also expecting her third baby, via a surrogate. Kim already shares two children, North, four, and Saint, 22 months, with her husband Kanye West.