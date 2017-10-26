Loading the player...

Jessica Alba reveals sex of baby number 3 with fun gender reveal! The actress posted a fun video on Instagram

Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren are having a boy! The couple, who have been together since filming Fantastic Four in 2004, announced the exciting news on Instagram with a fun video featuring the mum-to-be and their two daughters Honor Marie, nine, and Haven Garner, six. In the clip, the trio are seen excitedly opening up a giant box filled with bright blue balloons and confetti and later jumping for joy. The lifestyle guru captioned the snap: "@cash_warren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce... 👶💙 #officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy#cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife#soontobemamaofthree."

Before the exciting announcement, the pregnant mum-of-two made an appearance on Wednesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that her daughters were "super stoked" and that she had amnesia about having a baby. "I have amnesia about having a baby, which is why I allowed this [her third pregnancy] to happen," she joked with Jimmy Fallon. "I don't remember any of it, the strollers, diapers, cribs, I don't remember any of it… the sleeping!"

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are expecting their third child together

The 36-year-old also revealed they were struggling to think of a name as it has to follow certain rules. "My husband's name is Cash so our kids had to have unusual names that also were words and for some reason we chose 'H' so it needs to be single or double syllable, it has to be an 'H' and it also has to a word". She then clarified: "And it can't be too weird, a little usual but… what if they want to be a nurse?"

@cash_warren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce... 👶💙 #officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 25, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

The gender reveal comes three months after the actress announced her pregnancy. Back in July Jessica also revealed the news with a video which she captioned: "Cash and I are officially going to be outnumbered," Jessica captioned a sweet Instagram video. "#babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed."