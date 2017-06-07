London Bridge terror attack: police recover body from river The body of a victim, thought to be French national Xavier Thomas, was recovered near Limehouse

Police searching for French national Xavier Thomas have recovered a body from the Thames. Formal identification has yet to take place, but Mr Thomas' next of kin have been told, police said. The 45-year-old victim had been missing since the London Bridge terror attack that took place on Saturday night.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police read: "Detectives were appealing for information about Xavier Thomas, 45, a French national who had not been seen since the night of the terrorist attack on London Bridge. On Tuesday, 6 June at approximately 19:44hours the body of a man was recovered from the river, near Limehouse, by specialist officers from the Marine Police Unit. Formal identification has not yet taken place, however Mr. Thomas' next of kin have been informed of this development."

Mr Thomas and his girlfriend Christine Delcros were in London for the weekend. Christine remains in hospital, her sister posted on Facebook, writing that she is now stable but her pelvis has been completely shattered and is unlikely to be repaired. So far four of those killed in the attack have been named. They are: Australian nurse Kirsty Boden, who ran to the bridge to try and save others; Canadian charity worker Chrissy Archibald, who is believed to have died in her fiancé's arms; James McMullan from Hackney; and French national Alexandre Pigeard. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian confirmed on Wednesday that a second French citizen had died.

Police respond to the terror attack on London Bridge on Saturday

On Saturday, three men drove into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in popular tourist spot, Borough Market. The three attackers have been named as Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Moroccan-Italian man who lived in east London, Khuram Butt, 27, from Barking, and Rachid Redouane, 30, who also lived in Barking.