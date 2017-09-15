Met Police investigate after terrorist incident on London tube train at Parsons Green Met Police are investigating the incident

Police are investigating a terrorist incident on a District Line underground train at Parsons Green, London. Metropolitan Police officers and ambulance crews attended the scene after reports of an "explosion" in a carriage on Friday morning. It has been reported that there several passengers were injured in the incident, which eyewitnesses say happened when a bag "exploded" in the rear carriage. However there are no details yet of the severity of the injuries.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that they were treating the explosion as a terrorist incident on Friday morning. "The Met's Counter Terrorism Command are investigating after the incident at #ParsonsGreen tube station is declared a terrorist incident. Police called at approx. 8:20am to #ParsonsGreen station following reports of a fire on the train - emergency services remain at the scene." their tweets read. "Too early to confirm cause of fire - now subject to the investigation that is underway. Station remains cordoned off. Please avoid the area."

Met Police are responding to reports of an explosion at Parsons Green tube station

Meanwhile a statement released from Natasha Wills, Assistant Director of Operations at London Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 8:20am to reports of an incident at Parsons Green underground station. We have sent multiple resources to the scene including single responders in cars, ambulance crews, incident response officers and our hazardous area response team, with the first of our medics arriving in under five minutes. Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries. More information will follow when we have it."

We have a number of resources and specialists officers in attendance at the incident at #ParsonsGreen tube station https://t.co/GYOEv6kMua pic.twitter.com/bdiCr4hWcZ — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) September 15, 2017

The incident happened at 8:20am on Friday morning

The District Line has been closed between Earls Court and Wimbledon following the incident, as emergency services try to establish what happened. Social media images appear to show a white bucket on fire on the floor of the tube carriage, which is believed to be the source of the explosion.