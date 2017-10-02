Over 50 people confirmed dead and 200 injured in Las Vegas shooting Concert-goers fled after a gunman fired at a crowd attending a music concert

The death toll in a horrific shooting that took place in Las Vegas on Sunday night has risen to 50 dead and over 200 injured, according to Sky News. Concert-goers were attending the last night of the country music festival Route 91 Harvest Music Festival when a "lone-wolf" gunman began to fire into the crowd. The Sheriff of Clark County, Joe Lombardo, has confirmed that the suspect, who has now been named as Stephen Paddock, was killed.

Concert-goers fled the scene

In a press conference, he said: "At approximately 10.08pm we had calls coming of multiple shots being fired from the Mandalay Bay hotel towards the Route 91 concert, on the East side of Los Vegas Boulevard. There was a shooter on 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. Officers engaged the suspect at that location. He is dead. He has been identified. He is a local resident. I will not release his name at this time."

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

He continued: "We do not know what his belief system was at this time. We believe he is the sole aggressor at this point and the scene is static… Right now we believe it is sole actor, a lone wolf type actor and we have the place under control." Country star Jason Aldean was performing on stage at the time of the shooting, and took to Instagram to confirm that he and his crew were safe. He wrote: "Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night."