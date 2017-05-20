Duchess Kate on mummy duty at sister Pippa Middleton's wedding The Duchess of Cambridge kept an eye on her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge attended Pippa Middleton's wedding as the supportive big sister, but she doubled up on her duties, playing the doting mum to her two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte who were pageboy and flower girl respectively. Kate's maternal instincts kicked in as she took charge of the youngsters, not to mention the six other children who were also involved in the wedding.

Kate was seen shepherding the adorable boys and girls down the church path, and turned around just before walking into St Mark's, making a 'shush' sign with her hand. It seemed Kate had her hands full as she made sure her children George, three, and Charlotte, two, were on their best behaviour and their outfits still in place. Bridesmaids Countess Philippa Hoyos, Lily French and Avia Horner, and pageboys Casimir Tatos, Edward Sebire and William Ward also made up the bridal party.

The Duchess also lent a helping hand to her sister Pippa, 33, who was marrying fiancé James Matthews on Saturday 20 May. She readjusted Pippa's train and veil at the church entrance, in scenes that were reminiscent of when Kate prepared to walk down the aisle to say 'I do' to Prince William in 2011.

The Duchess had previously expressed concern about her children George and Charlotte, who had starring roles on the big day. At the Queen's garden party earlier this week, Kate told one guest that she was "a bit worried" about how they would behave at the ceremony. Partygoer Andrew Bates said: "[Kate] said that they were all really looking forward to her sister's wedding at the weekend but she was a bit worried about how her children might behave. She said she was hopeful that they would be good but you never know at that age."

