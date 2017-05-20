Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding reception: all the details Pippa and her husband James celebrated their marriage with a lavish reception

It was smiles all round for Pippa Middleton and James Matthews today as they married in a private ceremony in the quaint Berkshire town of Englefield. The happy couple exchanged vows in front of family and friends at St Mark’s Church, with a young bridal party of eight including Prince George and Princess Charlotte. After the formal ceremony, the newlyweds headed off for a reception at Englefield House, a 16th century manor in breath-taking grounds.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews just married

Pippa and James celebrated their marriage with two receptions: a more traditional event in the early afternoon which included a sit-down meal and speeches, followed by an evening supper and party. The happy couple were joined by 350 guests, which included royalty, famous names and friends. Among those present was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry and his girlfriend Megan Markle. Tennis player Roger Federer and his wife Mirka were photographed at the wedding, along with Princess Eugenie and her boyfriend Jack Brooksbank. TV presenter Tom Bradby and his wife Claudia were also on the guest list. At the first reception, guests were treated to a lavish canapes of scallops and smoked salmon, while they sipped champagne and listened to the speeches.

Celebrity guests: Roger Federer and his wife Mirka

The second reception and party is to be held at the Middleton family home, Bucklebury Manor. A large ‘crystal palace’ glass marquee – estimated at £100,000 - had been built in the extensive 18-acre grounds for the celebrations, which is an adult-only party expected to carry on into the early hours of Sunday morning. The evening festivities began at 7pm with guests requested to bring a change of clothes for the party. The wedding of the year looked to be a wonderful event, and no doubt busy parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are enjoying letting their hair down for the night. All eyes are now on newlyweds Pippa and James as they prepare for their honeymoon.

Princess Eugenie and her boyfriend Jack Brooksbank

