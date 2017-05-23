Kate loves to garden with Prince George and Princess Charlotte – and is teaching them not to eat the foxgloves! The Duchess of Cambridge showed she had no qualms eating a tomato that had fallen on the floor

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed that she has just started gardening and is getting her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte involved in the hobby too. Kate, who attended the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, said that she is also making sure her young ones don't eat the poisonous foxgloves. Speaking to BBC Radio 2 host Chris Evans, Kate said that she loved his radio show, adding: "I'm just getting into gardening with the children."

The Duchess has an expansive kitchen garden at her home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where she grows asparagus among other vegetables. She also recently revealed that the family keep five chickens at home, and Kate plucks fresh eggs from their henhouse. Describing her own gardening experience as she tried a tomato, Kate, 35, said: "It makes such a difference when you take it from the ground."

Kate, with Chris Evans, tried a cherry tomato from the BBC Radio 2 garden

The royal mum was touring Radio 2's 'Taste Garden' at the Chelsea Flower Show when Chris, 51, offered her a cherry tomato. Kate dropped it on the decking but abided by the five-second rule, choosing to eat it anyway. "It's delicious and sweet," she said. Chris later added: "I offered her a tomato. She ate it after she dropped it on the floor, it' very good for you that. There were only three left. We had loads of them before."

During the visit, attended by the Queen, Prince Philip, Sophie Wessex and other royals, Kate also viewed a display set up by Northern Irish gardener Ian Price. Ian, 39, who supported Kate's Heads Together campaign, built his 'Mind Trap' garden to tell the story of his 15-year battle with mental health. "Kate said that George knows that the foxgloves are poisonous but she didn't realise that the euphorbia can be bad too. She uses them for cut flowers but the sap isn't good for your skin." He added: "When I told her about the garden she said I was brave in that I was able to tell my story. It has taken 15 years of research because that's how long I've suffered with mental health."

Kate also viewed the 'Mind Trap' garden

Kate was also shown the 'William and Catherine' roses named after the Duke and Duchess' royal wedding as she toured the show under brilliant sunshine. She then joined other members of the royal family at a private reception before the engagement concluded.