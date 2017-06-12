Duchess Kate makes surprise visit to meet London terror attack survivors The caring royal spent time at King's College Hospital in south east London

The Duchess of Cambridge has made a surprise visit to King's College Hospital to meet with the victims of the London terror attack. Kate, 35, arrived in south east London shortly before 2pm on Monday to spend time with some of the survivors of the 3rd June atrocity. In total, 14 members of the public were taken to King's College Hospital in the aftermath of the attack, with seven deemed to be in a critical condition and still receiving round-the-clock care.

HRH meets some of the incredible doctors, nurses and support staff who describe their experiences to The Duchess. pic.twitter.com/Su3dTrtKic — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 12, 2017

Kate, dressed demurely in a navy blue skirt suit, was greeted at the hospital by Chief Executive Nick Moberly, and Medical Director Professor Julia Wendon. Once inside, she had the chance to talk to several members of staff, who were working on the night of the attacks, and listened intently as they shared their experiences with her. The mother-of-two then spent time at the bedsides of those still requiring hospital treatment, although that aspect of her visit remained private out of respect for the patients.

After meeting patients, HRH sits with Dr Tunnicliff who explains how important the psychological support offered to staff & patients is. pic.twitter.com/JZpvTenMIu — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 12, 2017

Kate, 35, is the latest member of the royal family to show their support for victims and the emergency services following the two recent terror attacks, in Manchester and London. Last week, Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, visited patients and staff at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. Prior to that, both the Queen and Prince William travelled to Manchester to meet with those affected by the 22 May bombing, in which 22 people lost their lives.