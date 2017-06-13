Prince William and Kate's summer tour details revealed Details of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's next royal tour have been announced

Details of Prince William and Kate's next royal tour have been announced. According to Kensington Palace, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Poland and Germany from Monday 17 to Friday 21 July, making stops in Warsaw, Gdansk, Berlin, Heidelberg and Hamburg. William and Kate's summer tour was first announced in March.

The overseas visit was arranged at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and many are viewing it as another Brexit diplomacy tour to help maintain strong relationships as the UK prepares to leave the European Union. William and Kate's last tour abroad was a two-day trip to France in March.

Prince William and Kate will visit Germany and Poland in July

It has not been confirmed whether the couple will be joined by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, although it seems unlikely. The royal youngsters were the centre of attention when they accompanied their parents to Canada in September 2016. The trip was Charlotte's first ever official tour abroad, while George had previously been on tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2014 when he was just eight months old.

Loading the player...

This will be the Duchess' first official trip to Germany, and both William and Kate's first visit to Poland at the request of the government. Kensington Palace said that more details of the tour would be revealed at a later date. William, 34, travelled to Germany last summer where he visited Dusseldorf for a series of events honouring the role of British armed forces based in the country. The future King gave a speech at a gala event, alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel, saying that the "depth" of Britain's friendship with Germany would remain unchanged after Brexit.