The Queen has honoured hero PC Keith Palmer in her birthday honours list. The brave police officer was tragically stabbed and killed in the Westminster terror attack in March this year. He had been on duty guarding Parliament when the attack happened, shortly after Khalid Masood, 52, drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge. Tributes to Keith poured in after his death, honouring the dedicated police officer who had served for 15 years as a Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection officer. The Queen awarded Keith the George Medal for Bravery, recognising his selfless actions to save lives.

PC Keith Palmer has been awarded the George Medal for Bravery

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said of the award on Twitter: “PC Keith Palmer gave his life to protect us. He has rightly been awarded the George Medal for Bravery. His courage will never be forgotten. On the Met Police’s Twitter page, followers were pleased the courageous PC had been honoured by the monarch. One wrote: “As like all #EmergencyServices, he was a real hero that his friends and family can be proud of.” Another said: “Good to hear. Paying the ultimate price in the line of duty. Thank you for your selfless bravery, may you forever RIP PC Keith Palmer.”

Also recognised in the Queen’s honours list were singers Ed Sheeran and Emeli Sande who were awarded MBEs. Comedian Billy Connolly received a knighthood, while actress Julie Walters is to become a dame. Author JK Rowling, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Terence Conran and Delia Smith are four of nine stars to be awarded the Order of the Companion of Honour. Recipients of this honour have the initials CH after their name.

Ed Sheeran was awarded an MBE

There were further awards for famous names David Walliams, Sarah Lancashire and Natasha Kaplinksy who received OBEs. Gloria Hunniford was also made an OBE for her work with cancer charities. While Judy Murray, mum to tennis champion Andy Murray, was another to be awarded an OBE for her services in the tennis world.