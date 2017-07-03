Adorable Mia Tindall supports dad Mike at Celebrity Cup event Mia Tindall needed a little help to look over the railing!

Little Mia Tindall was all smiles as she watched her dad, Mike, play golf in the Celebrity Cup at the Celtric Manor in South Wales on Saturday. The three-year-old royal looked simply adorable in a black-and-white striped skirt and a long sleeved top, with her blonde hair in a ponytail, as she peered over the railings to watch her dad play. After the event, Mia's rugby champion dad was spotted playing with the little girl, and swung her around before putting her over his shoulder.

Mia watched her dad play golf

Mike has previously spoken fondly about his little girl, telling Good Morning Britain: "She's got quite a little personality on her, and we encourage that." He also told the Times: "You've got to be a hands-on dad nowadays. Plus Zara spends a lot of time with the horses, so I don't have much choice in that sense." The proud dad has spoken about Mia's schooling as well, telling the Daily Mail: "I'm certainly not keen on sending Mia away to a boarding school at the other end of the country. I know many people who say boarding was the making of them because they forged great independence from their parents, but I don't really want her to be distanced from us. Personally, I'd rather she attend a school that's nearby, where we'll always be on hand if she needs us."

She was given some help to look over the railing

The family have been through a difficult time in the last week as Zara Tindall recently confirmed that her beloved horse had passed away. In a statement, she said: "'I'm heartbroken to say that yesterday morning I had to say goodbye to my greatest friend and horse of a lifetime, Toytown. He was the most incredible athlete with the biggest heart, European and world champion back to back. He made my career and I couldn't be more grateful to him for the amazing times we had together. He was a huge part of my family, an amazing animal and a true champion. I will miss you forever." Mike tweeted: "Sad to say goodbye to the big man today, been a massive part of our lives giving us so many highs!"