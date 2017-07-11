Sarah Ferguson denies organising Harper Beckham's birthday party following backlash Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mum has distanced herself from the rumours

Sarah Ferguson has denied claims that she organised Harper Beckham's birthday party at Buckingham Palace. A spokesperson for the Duchess of York said the party was a "private event" hosted by the entire York family, and not solely Sarah. He told Mail Online: "The Duke of York and the York family hosted a private event at the private apartments of the Duke at Buckingham Palace which was privately catered." The spokesperson added that the event was a "private family event" consisting of a "small family tea".

A palace spokesperon also clarified: "From time to time members of the royal family who reside at royal residences invite guests to visit privately." They added: "Any costs in terms of refreshments were covered [by Prince Andrew] privately."

Harper met Princess Eugenie at the Buckingham Palace party

Rumours that the Duchess had thrown a lavish party for David and Victoria Beckham's six-year-old daughter at Buckingham Palace came to light after a representative for the Beckhams said: "Let me be very clear this was a private tea party last week that the Duchess of York organised." David also posted a picture on Instagram, explaining that the family had been invited to the palace for a special tea party. He clarified that the royal residence wasn't specifically opened for Harper's birthday.

Posting a picture of himself, his mum Sandra and his daughter Harper in the quadrangle at Buckingham Palace, David explained: "One last picture of the birthday girl... Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party, this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with my mum, Harper plus a few school friends... We were honoured to be able to there... Beautiful tea party."

The retired footballer, his mum Sandra and daughter Harper posed in the quadrangle

The Beckhams had come under fire from social media users, with several questioning why they were given special treatment from the palace. One follower wrote: "Just read the whole story. Shame about the backlash. But then I get why so much backlash. A private party should be kept private, no? Especially if it was a private function hosted by the 'Royal'." A second commented: "Oh what money can buy you."

However, David's loyal following jumped to the sports star's defence, with one writing: "This is so sweet! Good friends and a fun day WHY are people carrying on about it. Get a life seriously, people will moan about anything these days! Move on if you're offended by a little girl having a fun birthday party."