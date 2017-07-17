Prince Charles leaves grandchildren 'spellbound' with Harry Potter impressions, Camilla reveals The Duchess of Cornwall said Charles 'does all the voices' for the youngsters

The Duchess of Cornwall has said that Prince Charles is a "brilliant" impressionist, who leaves her grandchildren "spellbound" with his dramatic readings of Harry Potter. Camilla revealed that her husband puts on voices for every character while reading the series, as she provided a rare insight into the couple's relationship with their young family members. Speaking to the Daily Mail at a recent literacy event for children, Camilla said: "Sometimes when we are with my husband in Scotland, he reads them Harry Potter.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Prince Charles leaves children 'spellbound' with his readings of Harry Potter, Camilla said

"And he does all the voices, because he is a brilliant mimic. I'm not very good. I try to do the voices, but acting isn't my forte. But he sits down and they all sit with him. I always think they are going to be wriggling around in bed, but they sit spellbound." She added: "He's extremely good with children. They love it."

Camilla is a grandmother to five grandchildren – twins Gus and Louis and granddaughter Eliza by her daughter Laura Lopes and her husband Harry, and Lola and Freddy by son Tom Parker-Bowles and his wife Sara. The royal will no doubt be spending time with her family in celebration of her landmark 70th birthday on 17 July. To mark the occasion, an official portrait of her and Charles has been released, showing the couple looking happy and relaxed in the morning room of their home, Clarence House.

The royal couple were photographed by Mario Testino for the Duchess' 70th birthday

The striking image was taken by famed photographer Mario Testino, who has a long-standing relationship with the British royal family. He has photographed Diana, Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate, and Prince Harry on a number of occasions, and also took pictures to mark Charles and Camilla's first wedding anniversary in 2006. "I'm honoured to document their royal highnesses the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall on this very important date," Mario said. "I first photographed the Duchess after her wedding to the Prince on a commission from British Vogue in 2006, and discovered a kind and beautiful person with a wonderful sense of humour."