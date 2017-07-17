See inside Prince George and Princess Charlotte's royal tour playroom in Poland The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are travelling around Germany and Poland with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Poland is ready to welcome Prince William and Kate with open arms, not to mention the couple's adorable little children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they embark on their five-day royal tour of Poland and Germany. While William and Kate will be out and about meeting people and visiting sights of interest, their youngsters will be having a whale of a time at home, judging by photos posted on Twitter by Poland's President Duda.

The family will stay at Belweder Palace in Warsaw, which has been decked out to welcome the Cambridges, in particular the youngest members of the family. George, who turns four this week, and his younger sister Charlotte will have no shortage of toys to play with. The Polish president has shared a photo of the palace playroom, which has been filled with toys fit for a prince and princess, including a mini tepee, a bicycle, a pram and doll, and more than one rocking chair. President Duda also gave Twitter users a glimpse of the amazing outdoor play area. Two slides – one pink and one blue – have been installed in the expansive garden, complete with steps, a climbing frame and fun lookout points for the children.

Polish President Duda shared some photos on Twitter

Prince William, Kate, George and Charlotte will spend two days in Poland, starting in Warsaw on Monday and visiting Gdansk on Tuesday. They will be greeted by President Duda and his wife, First Lady Agata, at Belweder Palace in Warsaw. William and Kate will then begin their day of engagements, visiting the Warsaw Rising Museum and attending a Young Entrepreneur's Reception. They will finish day one of their royal tour at Łazienki Park, close to the palace, where they will attend a birthday party held in honour of the Queen.

He gave fans a glimpse inside George and Charlotte's playroom

During the day, while their parents are away, George and Charlotte will most likely stay at the palace with their Spanish nanny Maria Borrallo. Maria has been with the family since George was a few weeks old. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said that George and Charlotte will be seen on a couple of occasions during the tour, most likely at airports when they arrive and depart from the two countries.