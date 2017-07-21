Loading the player...

Prince William and Kate try to get Game of Thrones spoilers at Berlin reception The Duke and Duchess revealed they are big fans of the TV show

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met one of the stars of their favourite TV show Game of Thrones - and tried to persuade him to reveal what happens next. William and Kate chatted to German actor Tom Wlaschiha, who plays Jaqen H'ghar in the cult show, at an event in Berlin on Thursday night.

"They said they really liked Game of Thrones and have watched every series," said Tom, 44. "They wanted spoilers but I said I couldn't tell them. I'm surprised they have time to watch such a long running series." William and Kate revealed their love of Game of Thrones back in April, when they told Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills that they loved watching box sets of the show and getting a takeaway curry.

The royal couple also chatted to British actor Sam Riley, who lives in Berlin and said they were 'very charming.' Meanwhile German actress Jana Pallaske, who starred in Inglourious Basterds, said: "Kate told me she was really liking Berlin. I think they like the vibe here. It's wonderful to see someone who carries themselves with so much grace. She is so regal. That is my goal."

The actors were among guests in the vintage mirrored hall of Berlin's historic Clärchens Ballhaus (ballroom), one of Berlin's last remaining ballrooms, which hosted the British Council reception for exciting new names in the city's art, culture, style, fashion and technology scene.

Kate wore a bird-print dress by German designer Markus Lupfer, teamed with a gold belt and sandals. The ballroom's guest relations manager Nils Juergens showed William and Kate around the venue, which opened in 1913 and still offers dancing lessons, as well as being a bar, restaurant and nightclub.

"Kate was joking that William should come here for dancing lessons and they both laughed," said Nils. "I told them about the club scene here and William said he would like to try it out.

"He also said he liked my shoes," added Nils, pointing at his shiny silver shoes. "I had been a nervous wreck before they got here but that really broke the ice and put me at my ease. They were very nice and very natural."

