Prince William helps to save injured woman during final air ambulance shift Prince William's heroic final shift at the EAAA has been revealed

Prince William spent time on his last ever air ambulance shift by helping to save the life of a woman who had been hit by a marked police van responding to a 999 call. The second-in-line to the throne flew to Hethel near Norwich before taking the criticially injured woman to Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge. The Prince, who is stepped down for his role on Thursday, has served as a pilot with the East Angelia Air Ambulance since 2015.

Prince William's last shift took place on Thursday

William wrote about his time working for the EAAA in an open letter to the Eastern Daily Press. He wrote: "Over the past two years I have met people from across the region who were in the most desperate of circumstances. As part of a team, I have been invited into people's homes to share moments of extreme emotion, from relief that we have given someone a fighting chance, to profound grief. I have watched as incredibly skilled doctors and paramedics have saved people's lives."

The Prince began working at EAAA in early 2015

He continued: "These experiences have instilled in me a profound respect for the men and women who serve in our emergency services, which I hope to continue to champion even as I leave the profession. I am hugely grateful for having had this experience. From the moment I joined, when that phone rang at the base for the first time, it was clear I was a fellow professional, a pilot with a job to do – in such a team there can be no other option, but still I am grateful to my colleagues for accepting me so readily."