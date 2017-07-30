Prince William and Kate arrive in Belgium for Passchendaele commemorations The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are accompanying Prince Charles to Belgium

Prince William and Kate have arrived in Belgium to mark the centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele. The couple are accompanying Prince Charles on a two-day visit to Belgium at the request of the Queen, where they will attend various events to mark the First World War commemorations.

On Sunday evening, William and Kate attended the Last Post ceremony, which has taken place every night since 1928. The royals were joined by 200 descendants whose ancestors are named on the Menin Gate, as well as representatives from nations who fought on the Salient. William and Kate, both 35, were greeted by King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians. During the ceremony, the Duke gave a short address before laying a wreath with the Belgian king.

Later that evening, William and Kate visited the market square in Ypres, where the story of the war in the Ypres region was told in a creative way. The façade of the Cloth Hall was illuminated with projections, while live performances were also held. The royals were given a tour of the In Flanders Fields Museum, and learnt about the key aspects of the war on the Ypres Salient. They also had the chance to meet descendants of families of some of those who served on the Ypres Salient from 1914 to 1918.

William and Kate have left their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at home in the UK while they carry out their official visit abroad. On Monday, the couple will join Prince Charles for another commemoration service at the Tyne Cot Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde will again be in attendance, as will Prime Minister Theresa May.

