Prince Harry's relative says Meghan Markle will 'do absolutely fine' as member of royal family

Meghan Markle has earned a royal seal of approval from Prince Harry’s cousin-in-law Mike Tindall. The former rugby player, who married the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Phillips in 2011, opened up to the Sunday People about the Hollywood star, 36, fitting in with the British royal family.

Mike noted that being in the royal family is 'nerve-racking'

"It comes with a lot of history and the family that it is. It’s obviously nerve-racking," Mia Tindall’s father, 38, said. "But [Meghan] has been under enough scrutiny and pressure in her day-to-day life so I’m sure she will get through it. She will be fine." Mike added: "As long as they are both happy that’s all that you can ask for. She’ll do absolutely fine."

Zara’s husband admitted that he has yet to meet Prince Harry’s girlfriend of one-year, though he noted: "It will be nice to meet her." Mike has previously confessed his love for Meghan’s popular show Suits. The dad-of-one revealed earlier this year that he plans on asking the actress for a guest appearance on her show once they are introduced.

Meghan stars on the USA Network show Suits

"I’m excited as I’m a massive fan of Suits so I want to pick her brain more on that than ­anything else," Mike said. "A cameo in Suits is one thing I would ­definitely do, I could be a door bouncer or something," he continued. "I’ll have to ask Meghan if she can get me in." Days later, Meghan’s co-star Sarah Rafferty told HOLA! USA that her cast would be happy to have a royal guest star. She said, “Anybody is welcome. Anybody is welcome.”