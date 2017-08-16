Princes William and Harry talk about mum Diana in new BBC documentary: watch trailer The trailer for the new BBC documentary Diana, 7 Days has been released

Prince William and Prince Harry are set to star in a new BBC documentary about their late mother Diana, Princess of Wales. A trailer for Diana, 7 Days sees the royal siblings share their memories about their mum, in particular, how the nation and world dealt with her shock death in 1997. William was 15 when their mother died, while Harry was just 12.

"I remember people's hands were wet because of the tears that they had just wiped away," said Harry, speaking in the 30-second trailer. William recalled having to walk behind his mother's coffin at the funeral, saying: "It was one of the hardest things I've ever done, that walk. I felt like she was almost walking along beside us, to get us through it."

Diana's brother Earl Spencer and her sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale also feature in the BBC documentary, as do the Princess' lady-in-waiting Anne Beckwith-Smith and Lt Col Malcolm Ross, Comptroller of the Lord Chamberlain's Office. Former Prime Minister Tony Blair and two government officials also recall their memories of the week following Diana's death.

The documentary focuses on how Diana's sudden and tragic passing catapulted the British public into one of the most extraordinary weeks in modern history. The synopsis for the film, made by award-winning filmmaker Henry Singer, questions: "What was it about Diana that explained such an outpouring of grief? What did that week reveal about the British public's relationship with the monarchy, then and now? And how – if at all – has Britain changed in the aftermath?"

Highlights from ITV's Princess Diana documentary

Her sons Prince William and Harry are speaking publicly and in depth about their mother for the first time, on Diana's 20th death anniversary. The BBC documentary comes after ITV released their own special in July, which looked at the Princess' life and legacy. Starring in Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, William, 35, explained: "Her 20th anniversary year feels like a good time to remember all the good things about her and hopefully provide a different side that others haven't seen before. We felt incredibly loved, Harry and I, and very grateful that that love still feels there."

Diana, 7 Days will air at 7:30pm on Sunday 27 August on BBC One.