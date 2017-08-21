Twitter account pays tribute to Princess Diana by chronicling her last days DianaDaybyDay aims to chronicle the last year of Princess Diana's life

A Twitter account has paid tribute to Princess Diana by chronicling her final days and hours, 20 years after her untimely death in 1997. The Twitter account, @DianaDaybyDay, has been recounting the last year of the Princess of Wales' life in an attempt to "improve the understanding of an iconic figure, 20 years on".

MORE: Princess Diana's driver breaks his silence on Paris car crash

After her appointment @AcuMedic_clinic, Diana returns to Kensington Palace to pack and prepare for her latest departure to France with Dodi. — Diana Day by Day (@DianaDaybyDay) August 21, 2017

The creator of the account, who prefers to remain anonymous, spoke to the Press Association about the project, saying: "I hope its role is to set the record straight in some aspects of Diana’s death where there are common misconceptions. The most common misconception is she was murdered, when she was not. She was also not pregnant, nor was she going to marry Dodi." The account holder also confirmed that the hope was to end the "ludicrous conspiracy theories" that surrounded Diana's death after she was killed in a car accident aged just 36, adding that the accident "occurred in a relatively straightforward and simple set of circumstances".

Paul Burrell is not present at Kensington Palace to help Diana get ready this time as he is on holiday with his family in Ireland. — Diana Day by Day (@DianaDaybyDay) August 21, 2017

Speaking about the reaction to the Twitter account, which has around 2,000 followers, the owner said: "I've just followed a simple policy of blocking those who are abusive, disrespectful or just don't seem to understand the account and make disparaging remarks about it. I think there is an element of misogyny about it too, as it’s a female historical figure – Diana seems to attract more derision than other members of the royal family or male historical figures."

GALLERY: Princess Diana: A candid insight into her life

Diana passed away on 31 August 1997

@DianaDaybyDay uses photos of the Princess along with medical reports to build a comprehensive timeline of her final days. On Monday, the user shared a photo of Diana going for a run, writing: "Diana is seen sprinting from the press outside the tube station in Earls Court, opposite the 'Courtfield' pub." The post added: "Diana has paid about £1600 to gym co-owner Amanda Little for 30 sessions to improve her core strength. She has 10 sessions left after today."